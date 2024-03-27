Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %
AMZD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. 1,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,381. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $29.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1672 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
