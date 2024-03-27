Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

AMZD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. 1,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,381. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $29.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1672 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

