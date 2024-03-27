Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $45.03

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $46.23. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 17,097,205 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

