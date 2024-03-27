DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), reports. DouYu International had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter.

DouYu International Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of DOYU opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

DouYu International shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,204,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,907,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,523,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 753,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 510,056 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

