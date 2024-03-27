Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

TSE:D.UN opened at C$16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.50. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$30.42. The firm has a market cap of C$260.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04. Insiders own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.