Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.78.
D.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04. Insiders own 74.37% of the company’s stock.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
