Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.35. The stock had a trading volume of 361,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

