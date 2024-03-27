Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test stands for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

