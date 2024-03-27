Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.
