Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Position Lowered by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc decreased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVAX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2,609.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,782,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,060. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,026 shares of company stock worth $414,872 over the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

