Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $272.72

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $272.72 and last traded at $271.01, with a volume of 17097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.03 and a 200 day moving average of $201.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

