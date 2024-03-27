Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.25

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.25 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 475082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.