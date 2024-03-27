Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $240.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.19.

Get Ecolab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ECL

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $230.02. 565,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,833. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.