EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 138,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

