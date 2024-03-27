EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 138,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $57.63.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
