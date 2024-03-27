Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a PE ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.