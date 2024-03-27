Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 720.0% in March

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Eiffage Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS EFGSY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 37,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $23.50.
About Eiffage
