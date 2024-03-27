Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.85. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $43.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.