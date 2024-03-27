Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.49. 3,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $166.35 and a 52-week high of $225.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

