Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $116.34 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Electroneum has a market cap of $116.34 million and $1.22 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,491,855 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

