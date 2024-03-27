Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $775.19 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $725.15 and a 200-day moving average of $634.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $736.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

