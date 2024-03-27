Elk River Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,567 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.52. 513,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.36 and its 200-day moving average is $233.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $193.40 and a one year high of $260.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.08, for a total value of $1,105,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.08, for a total transaction of $1,105,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,350 shares of company stock worth $8,175,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

