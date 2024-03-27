Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. 59,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,487. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.