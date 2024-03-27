Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,503 VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,091. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

