Elk River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,725,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,701,688. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

