Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $492.60. 1,384,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $454.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

