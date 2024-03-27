Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.16. 162,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,874. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $107.87 and a 52-week high of $159.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.51.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

