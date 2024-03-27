Elk River Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 110,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 21,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,209,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after buying an additional 866,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,393,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.81. 2,371,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,355. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

