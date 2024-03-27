Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 1,202.0% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Endesa Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Endesa stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 1,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Endesa has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.06.
Endesa Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.