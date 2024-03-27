Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 1,202.0% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Endesa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Endesa stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 1,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Endesa has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

