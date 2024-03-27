Energi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $559,082.65 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Energi has a total market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $559,082.65 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00077857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00029789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,143,007 coins and its circulating supply is 75,143,014 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

