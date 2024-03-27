Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. Enova International has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,938 shares of company stock worth $1,799,557 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

