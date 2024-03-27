Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$462.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$430.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$444.50 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3298969 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

