Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 17,550.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.74. 524,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,468. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

