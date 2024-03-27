Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,431.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $42,226.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,290.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,431.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $355,552. Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,507.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 778,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 909.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,370 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

