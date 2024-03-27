Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $61.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Equity Residential by 128.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $24,600,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.