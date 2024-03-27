ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Up 1,722.2% in March

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 1,722.2% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESGL stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,046,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. ESGL comprises 0.6% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 13.04% of ESGL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 68,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. ESGL has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

