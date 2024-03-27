Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 196.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $499.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 429.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836,567 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

