Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.47 or 0.00045663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and $286.71 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,814.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.39 or 0.00769540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.83 or 0.00136137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00199865 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00130137 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,243,205 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

