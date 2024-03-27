EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after buying an additional 421,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 2,080,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in EVgo by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 611,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 116,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in EVgo by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 157,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45,844 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGO opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. EVgo’s revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,002 shares of company stock valued at $234,693. 73.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

