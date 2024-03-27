Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.65 and last traded at $114.27. 2,985,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,328,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

