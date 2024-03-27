Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.