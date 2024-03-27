Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 6,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Faraday Copper Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPPKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,969. Faraday Copper has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.
About Faraday Copper
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Copper
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.