FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $66.11 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 610,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,113,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $104.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

