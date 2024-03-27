FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $36,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. The stock had a trading volume of 826,997 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

