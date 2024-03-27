Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.84

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 5187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $518.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.