Financial Review: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) vs. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.65 $54.01 million $2.08 8.03 Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.27 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.09

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.77%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 51.49% 13.73% 2.89% Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22%

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Greenidge Generation on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

