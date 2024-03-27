Financial Survey: Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS) versus Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) and Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Veru shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Veru alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Veru and Sophiris Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veru -571.20% -374.04% -136.93% Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veru $16.30 million 5.15 -$93.09 million ($1.13) -0.54 Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Veru and Sophiris Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sophiris Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veru.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Veru and Sophiris Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veru 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sophiris Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veru presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.92%.

Volatility & Risk

Veru has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sophiris Bio has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Veru

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc., a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. The company's development program includes enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for treatment of augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in sarcopenic obese and overweight elderly patients; Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor for the treatment of hospitalized patients with viral lung infection on oxygen support who are at high risk for viral induced ARDS and death. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Sophiris Bio

(Get Free Report)

Sophiris Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company was founded by James L. Heppell in May 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.