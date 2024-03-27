First Farmers and Merchants Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFMH opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

