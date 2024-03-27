First National Corp MA ADV Sells 6,316 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $129.98. The company had a trading volume of 356,214 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

