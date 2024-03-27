First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.47

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 8758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
First Pacific Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.
First Pacific Company Profile
First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Pacific
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How and When to Roll Your Options Positions?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.