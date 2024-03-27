First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.40

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.40 and last traded at $72.21, with a volume of 6100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

