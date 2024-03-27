First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 48,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 29,881 shares.The stock last traded at $98.21 and had previously closed at $97.87.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

