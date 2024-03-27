First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 48,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 29,881 shares.The stock last traded at $98.21 and had previously closed at $97.87.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
