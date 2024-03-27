First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 29,320 shares.The stock last traded at $111.57 and had previously closed at $110.94.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
