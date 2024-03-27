First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNXGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 29,320 shares.The stock last traded at $111.57 and had previously closed at $110.94.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.