First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 29,320 shares.The stock last traded at $111.57 and had previously closed at $110.94.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

