First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

FNX traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.21. 32,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.