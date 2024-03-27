First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
FNX traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.21. 32,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.